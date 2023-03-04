Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the January 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut Shimano from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of SMNNY stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. Shimano has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55.

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

