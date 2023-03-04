ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Short Interest Update

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

ShockWave Medical Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SWAV traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.81. 408,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,005. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.84 and its 200-day moving average is $241.43. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at ShockWave Medical

SWAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.22.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,998.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,998.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,643 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ShockWave Medical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,550,000 after purchasing an additional 627,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,982,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after buying an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 4,916.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after acquiring an additional 299,728 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 647.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,733,000 after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.