Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.68) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ITV currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 97.80 ($1.18).
ITV Trading Up 2.2 %
LON:ITV opened at GBX 87.32 ($1.05) on Tuesday. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 53.97 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.62 ($1.17). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73. The firm has a market cap of £3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34.
ITV Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at ITV
In other news, insider Mary Harris bought 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £2,600.25 ($3,137.75). 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ITV Company Profile
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
