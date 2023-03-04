Short Interest in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Rises By 11.8%

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 4,740,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,694. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.89. The company has a market capitalization of $169.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

