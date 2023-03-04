Short Interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Increases By 11.3%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,640,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the January 31st total of 118,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $12,220,798.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,323,761 shares of company stock valued at $73,220,670 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 418.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,934,000 after buying an additional 2,126,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,824,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,268,000 after buying an additional 1,955,987 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after buying an additional 1,682,299 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,349.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 844,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after buying an additional 786,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 998.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 795,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 723,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of AMC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.58. 34,069,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,183,696. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $34.33.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $990.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. B. Riley cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.12.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

