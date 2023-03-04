Short Interest in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Grows By 12.9%

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the January 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AAT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.83. 335,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,603. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 175.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $552,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in American Assets Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

