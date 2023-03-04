Short Interest in Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Declines By 19.1%

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the January 31st total of 43,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Anghami Stock Down 13.6 %

Shares of ANGH stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. Anghami has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anghami in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anghami in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anghami in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

