Short Interest in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Grows By 40.1%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the January 31st total of 53,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artelo Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 73,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Down 1.8 %

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

