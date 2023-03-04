Short Interest in Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Drops By 19.9%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,451,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the January 31st total of 6,808,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.2 days.

Athabasca Oil Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ATHOF stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $2.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

