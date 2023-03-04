Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Expands By 37.6%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the January 31st total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 804,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Down 3.9 %

BDORY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. 343,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $8.77.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0396 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 7.87%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

