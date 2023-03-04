Short Interest in Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Declines By 31.6%

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the January 31st total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Basf from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Basf Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Basf stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,808. Basf has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Basf

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

