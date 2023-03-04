Short Interest in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Declines By 47.6%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the January 31st total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Baudax Bio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 428.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87,828 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Baudax Bio by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 128,400 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baudax Bio by 682.6% in the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 235,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter worth $814,000.

Baudax Bio Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Baudax Bio stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $890,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.59. Baudax Bio has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $91.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Baudax Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

