Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Decreases By 30.0%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BT Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTBDW remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. BT Brands has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.59.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.