Short Interest in Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Declines By 36.3%

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,042,600 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the January 31st total of 6,342,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20,213.0 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance

Shares of BDWBF stock remained flat at $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74.

Get Budweiser Brewing Company APAC alerts:

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of approximately more than 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.