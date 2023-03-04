Short Interest in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Drops By 20.9%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 8,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Canaan stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,034. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 3.27. Canaan has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canaan

About Canaan

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Canaan by 185.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.