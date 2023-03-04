Short Interest in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Expands By 13.0%

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

DISA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 27,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,655. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 569,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 14.3% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 123.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,457,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,445,000 after buying an additional 805,360 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

