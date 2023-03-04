Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Decreases By 40.2%

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the January 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCG traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 141,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,367. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

