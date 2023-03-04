Short Interest in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Expands By 11.6%

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 37,900 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 7.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

Shares of HIFS traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.00. 8,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,676. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $242.99 and a twelve month high of $363.52. The company has a market capitalization of $608.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.