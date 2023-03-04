Short Interest in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Drops By 42.0%

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the January 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HPX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in HPX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 640,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HPX during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of HPX by 4.8% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 231,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of HPX by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 75,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in HPX by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 123,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

HPX Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HPX traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,526. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. HPX has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

About HPX

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, amalgamation, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Read More

