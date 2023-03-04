Short Interest in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW) Decreases By 42.5%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Humacyte Stock Up 6.0 %

HUMAW traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. 10,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,104. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Humacyte stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 237,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Humacyte makes up 0.1% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

