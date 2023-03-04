Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Drops By 42.9%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JRONY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,321. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $49.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. AlphaValue raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €24.10 ($25.64) to €24.80 ($26.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.