Short Interest in Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Grows By 37.2%

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Magnis Energy Technologies Price Performance
MNSEF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 463,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,619. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. Magnis Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.43.
About Magnis Energy Technologies
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magnis Energy Technologies (MNSEF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.