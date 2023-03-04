Short Interest in Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Grows By 37.2%

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Magnis Energy Technologies Price Performance

MNSEF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 463,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,619. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. Magnis Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.43.

Get Magnis Energy Technologies alerts:

About Magnis Energy Technologies

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the business of exploring, developing and mining natural flake graphite and manufacturing lithium-ion battey. It operates through the following segments: Lithium-Ion Battery Investments and Graphite Exploration and Development. The company was founded on July 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.