Short Interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Increases By 15.0%

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,900 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the January 31st total of 309,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 243,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Mammoth Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TUSK stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 272,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,064. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $262.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of Mammoth Energy Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUSK. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 15,385 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

