Short Interest in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Increases By 36.4%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Mitsui Chemicals stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. Mitsui Chemicals has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

About Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

