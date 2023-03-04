Short Interest in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Increases By 36.4%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Mitsui Chemicals Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Mitsui Chemicals stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. Mitsui Chemicals has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $13.23.
About Mitsui Chemicals
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui Chemicals (MITUY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.