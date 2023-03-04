Short Interest in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Declines By 24.3%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 885,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MoneyLion Trading Up 5.4 %

ML stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. 266,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,288. MoneyLion has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $3.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ML. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter worth about $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 1,056.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 108.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter worth $1,315,000. 26.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

Featured Articles

