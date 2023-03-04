Short Interest in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW) Decreases By 18.0%

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the January 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Moringa Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MACAW opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. Moringa Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.39.

Get Moringa Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moringa Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 242,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moringa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moringa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.