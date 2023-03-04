Short Interest in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Increases By 38.2%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,500 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the January 31st total of 317,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NAVB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,313. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

