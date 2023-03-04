Short Interest in Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Decreases By 27.4%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the January 31st total of 286,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 173.3 days.
Nitori Stock Up 0.1 %
Nitori stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.86. The company had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 942. Nitori has a fifty-two week low of $78.96 and a fifty-two week high of $152.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.69 and its 200-day moving average is $107.53.
