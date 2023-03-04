Short Interest in Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Decreases By 27.4%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the January 31st total of 286,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 173.3 days.

Nitori Stock Up 0.1 %

Nitori stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.86. The company had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 942. Nitori has a fifty-two week low of $78.96 and a fifty-two week high of $152.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.69 and its 200-day moving average is $107.53.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group of companies that deal with the sale of furniture. It operates through the Nitori Business and Shimachu Business segments. The Nitori Business segments handles the development, manufacture, and sale of furniture and interior merchandise.

