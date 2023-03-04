Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Drops By 18.2%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 75,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,873. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

