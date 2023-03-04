Short Interest in Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Declines By 26.2%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,292,900 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 23,441,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,226.4 days.

Resona Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RSNHF remained flat at $5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. Resona has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $5.83.

About Resona

Resona Holdings, Inc engages in the management and supervision of its group companies which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Market Trading, Kansai Mirai Financial Group, and Others. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services regarding consumer loan, asset management and asset succession to individual customers.

