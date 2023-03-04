Short Interest in Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Declines By 26.2%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,292,900 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 23,441,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,226.4 days.
Resona Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RSNHF remained flat at $5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. Resona has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $5.83.
About Resona
