Short Interest in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Decreases By 24.0%

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the January 31st total of 11,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,030. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -352.93%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

