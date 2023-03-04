Short Interest in Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Decreases By 37.5%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.0 days.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SDMHF opened at $357.00 on Friday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 52-week low of $282.50 and a 52-week high of $396.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.33.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance, and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. The firm offers a broad portfolio of products that focuses on all steps in the manufacture of a biopharmaceutical, as well as in process development as prerequisite procedures.

