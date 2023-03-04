Short Interest in SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Decreases By 27.9%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,285,100 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the January 31st total of 1,781,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,851.0 days.

SBI Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS SBHGF opened at $21.36 on Friday. SBI has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19.

SBI Holdings, Inc manages the SBI group which engages in the provision of comprehensive financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Asset Management, Biotechnology-related, and Others. The Financial Services segment covers finance-related businesses and the provision of information regarding financial products including securities brokerage, banking services, and life, property and casualty insurance.

