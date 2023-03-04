Short Interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Rises By 48.3%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the January 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SenesTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.82% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

SenesTech Stock Performance

SNES stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. 30,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,896. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.15. SenesTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sectors such as animal, structural, and food markets.

