Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Rises By 24.3%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,200 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 618,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 451.9 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of SGIOF stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $70.31.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

