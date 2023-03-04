Short Interest in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Grows By 28.0%

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,436,500 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 4,246,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54,365.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 102 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SVKEF opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $12.81.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

