Short Interest in Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Decreases By 53.4%

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,300 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the January 31st total of 580,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 352,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soluna

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Soluna by 21.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Soluna by 4,429.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Soluna during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Soluna during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Soluna during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Soluna Stock Performance

Shares of SLNH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 222,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,546. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Soluna has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $11.92.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real-world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage.

