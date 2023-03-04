Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Drops By 33.3%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Danske lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49 to SEK 50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSAB AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

SSAAY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. 7,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

