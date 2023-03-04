Short Interest in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Decreases By 40.3%

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the January 31st total of 56,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StealthGas by 1,712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 377,982 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas Trading Down 2.3 %

StealthGas stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.99. 169,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About StealthGas

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

(Get Rating)

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. It owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.