Short Interest in Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Decreases By 31.8%

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the January 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Swire Pacific Trading Up 0.9 %
SWRAY opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. Swire Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $9.40.
About Swire Pacific
