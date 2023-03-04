Short Interest in Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Decreases By 31.8%

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the January 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Swire Pacific Trading Up 0.9 %

SWRAY opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. Swire Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

