Short Interest in Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Expands By 30.8%

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,437.0 days.

Swiss Prime Site Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SWPRF stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $83.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.92. Swiss Prime Site has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $84.93.

Get Swiss Prime Site alerts:

About Swiss Prime Site

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Swiss Prime Site AG is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, sale, management, development, and leasing of real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Services segments. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition of commercial properties and buildings as well as the development and implementation of real estate projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Prime Site Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Prime Site and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.