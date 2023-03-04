Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Expands By 29.2%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of TLSNY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,595. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.29.
Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
