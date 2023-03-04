Short Interest in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Grows By 93.5%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,500 shares, a growth of 93.5% from the January 31st total of 171,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 624,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of TBLT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 402,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,994. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. ToughBuilt Industries has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLT. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 44,573 shares in the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

