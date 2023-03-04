Short Interest in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Rises By 29.7%

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the January 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of VACC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. Vaccitech has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VACC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,844,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vaccitech by 377.4% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,752 shares in the last quarter. 27.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

