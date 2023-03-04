Short Interest in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Rises By 20.9%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 91,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. Vinci Partners Investments has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.89%.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

