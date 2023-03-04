Short Interest in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expands By 28.7%

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,230,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the January 31st total of 7,950,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 535.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 78,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after buying an additional 66,517 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XYL traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.92. 1,192,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

