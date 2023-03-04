Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 2,200 Shares

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $165,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,549,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,345,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40.

Shutterstock Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.59. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $98.74.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 214.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

