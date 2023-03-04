Siacoin One Day Volume Tops $40.01 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $213.47 million and approximately $40.01 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,245.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00397642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00088628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.00657872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.80 or 0.00556516 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00170322 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,398,852,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

