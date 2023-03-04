Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $226.36 million and approximately $35.40 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,354.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00401716 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00090076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.00657443 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.10 or 0.00564084 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00172784 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,397,352,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

