Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE SBSW opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
