Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE SBSW opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 59.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 64,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

